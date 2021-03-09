BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Position Increased by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 54.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 8,448 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $17,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,698,942 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,998,176,000 after buying an additional 31,741 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,819,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,755,598,000 after buying an additional 611,071 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,388,277 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,723,239,000 after buying an additional 72,109 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 2.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,953,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,101,108,000 after buying an additional 47,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 804,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $453,359,000 after acquiring an additional 77,637 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 27,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $728.77, for a total transaction of $19,968,298.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.41, for a total transaction of $2,341,694.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,418 shares of company stock worth $29,492,515 in the last 90 days. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BLK stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $701.64. The company had a trading volume of 3,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,723. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $323.98 and a 1 year high of $788.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $107.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $718.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $661.83.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.85%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $709.08.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.