BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Prudent Man Advisors LLC

Prudent Man Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,428 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. BlackRock makes up 0.7% of Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,320 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,485,000 after acquiring an additional 7,790 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 23,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,274,000 after buying an additional 8,448 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,573 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,629,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 199.7% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 9,408 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,788,000 after buying an additional 6,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 22,927 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,543,000 after buying an additional 8,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 1,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.12, for a total value of $1,452,526.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.97, for a total value of $2,046,716.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,418 shares of company stock worth $29,492,515 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $709.08.

BLK traded up $2.44 on Monday, hitting $704.72. 4,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 739,723. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $323.98 and a 52 week high of $788.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $718.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $661.83.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

