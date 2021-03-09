Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Stock Price Up 20%

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK)’s share price rose 20% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $36.00 and last traded at $34.33. Approximately 8,356,296 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 10,501,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.62.

BLNK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -75.04 and a beta of 4.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.15.

In other Blink Charging news, insider Donald Engel sold 46,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $2,250,775.53. Following the sale, the insider now owns 149,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,320,572.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael D. Farkas sold 540,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $22,140,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,092,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,784,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 766,981 shares of company stock worth $33,661,019. 24.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Blink Charging by 135.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 244,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,447,000 after acquiring an additional 140,671 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Blink Charging during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Blink Charging during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,283,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blink Charging during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $772,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Blink Charging by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.25% of the company’s stock.

About Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

