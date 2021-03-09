BLink Price Hits $0.0214 on Top Exchanges (BLINK)

BLink (CURRENCY:BLINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. Over the last week, BLink has traded down 12.3% against the dollar. BLink has a total market capitalization of $3.63 million and $165,427.00 worth of BLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BLink token can currently be bought for about $0.0214 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BLink alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.31 or 0.00055914 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $431.57 or 0.00796270 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00009666 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.23 or 0.00026247 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.74 or 0.00064090 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00030468 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00041251 BTC.

BLink Profile

BLink (CRYPTO:BLINK) is a token. BLink’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,510,610 tokens. BLink’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BLink is blink.wink.org . The official message board for BLink is winkfoundation.medium.com

Buying and Selling BLink

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BLink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.