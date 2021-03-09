Block-Logic Market Capitalization Reaches $585,518.82 (BLTG)

Block-Logic (CURRENCY:BLTG) traded down 21.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. One Block-Logic token can now be bought for approximately $0.0256 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges. Block-Logic has a total market capitalization of $585,518.82 and approximately $730.00 worth of Block-Logic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Block-Logic has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000090 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000130 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000174 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded 4,173.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000085 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Block-Logic Profile

BLTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Block-Logic’s total supply is 35,045,912 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,899,329 tokens. The official website for Block-Logic is block-logic.com. Block-Logic’s official Twitter account is @BlockLogicBLTG and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “As of July 2018, Block-Logic Technology Group and the token BLTG has been created from the Bitcoin-Lightning project. After a community-wide vote, it was decided that the project should be managed by community members rather than the original developers. The name was changed to avoid confusion with other similarly named projects and to better represent the vision and goals of the new project. All services will be made accessible through industry standard Application Programming Interfaces (API), enabling the integration between not only products developed by Block-Logic but also partners and 3rd party developers. Reward Allocation Reduction:”Every six months (or 262,080 blocks) the rewards per Block will be reduced by 1 until rewards per block are at 5. Rewards percentages for Masternodes, Staking and Governance will remain the same. It is expected that when the rewards are reduced to 5, the supply to the network will be sustainable and the increase or decrease of supply will be negligible to the number of tokens in circulation year on year. Block-Logic reserves the right to revisit and adjust the tokenomics annually.” “

Buying and Selling Block-Logic

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Block-Logic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Block-Logic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Block-Logic using one of the exchanges listed above.

