Block-Logic Price Tops $0.0308 on Major Exchanges (BLTG)

Block-Logic (CURRENCY:BLTG) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 9th. Block-Logic has a total market capitalization of $705,710.27 and approximately $1,767.00 worth of Block-Logic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Block-Logic has traded up 45.9% against the US dollar. One Block-Logic token can now be bought for $0.0308 or 0.00000057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000084 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000134 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000168 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000035 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 61.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Block-Logic Profile

Block-Logic is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Block-Logic’s total supply is 35,045,912 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,899,329 tokens. Block-Logic’s official Twitter account is @BlockLogicBLTG and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Block-Logic is block-logic.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “As of July 2018, Block-Logic Technology Group and the token BLTG has been created from the Bitcoin-Lightning project. After a community-wide vote, it was decided that the project should be managed by community members rather than the original developers. The name was changed to avoid confusion with other similarly named projects and to better represent the vision and goals of the new project. All services will be made accessible through industry standard Application Programming Interfaces (API), enabling the integration between not only products developed by Block-Logic but also partners and 3rd party developers. Reward Allocation Reduction:”Every six months (or 262,080 blocks) the rewards per Block will be reduced by 1 until rewards per block are at 5. Rewards percentages for Masternodes, Staking and Governance will remain the same. It is expected that when the rewards are reduced to 5, the supply to the network will be sustainable and the increase or decrease of supply will be negligible to the number of tokens in circulation year on year. Block-Logic reserves the right to revisit and adjust the tokenomics annually.” “

