Blockpass (PASS) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.02 Million

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. In the last seven days, Blockpass has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. Blockpass has a market cap of $1.02 million and $1,199.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blockpass token can currently be bought for $0.0061 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.81 or 0.00057069 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00009936 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $424.75 or 0.00786864 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00027509 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.11 or 0.00066889 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00030939 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003930 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001855 BTC.

PASS is a token. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 tokens. Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Blockpass’ official message board is medium.com/@blockpass . The official website for Blockpass is blockpass.org

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockpass should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockpass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

