BLOCKv One Day Volume Hits $442,325.00 (VEE)

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded up 20.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. BLOCKv has a total market capitalization of $18.75 million and approximately $442,325.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BLOCKv has traded 43.1% higher against the dollar. One BLOCKv token can currently be purchased for about $0.0057 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BLOCKv alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.86 or 0.00056896 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $424.03 or 0.00781826 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00009232 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00026896 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.64 or 0.00065711 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00030292 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001844 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003899 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001846 BTC.

BLOCKv Token Profile

BLOCKv is a token. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,271,009,159 tokens. The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BLOCKv is blockv.io . BLOCKv’s official message board is medium.com/@blockv_io

Buying and Selling BLOCKv

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLOCKv should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BLOCKv using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BLOCKv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BLOCKv and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.