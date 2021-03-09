Blockzero Labs (XIO) Trading Up 21.1% Over Last 7 Days

Blockzero Labs (CURRENCY:XIO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 9th. Blockzero Labs has a total market cap of $11.87 million and $152,699.00 worth of Blockzero Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blockzero Labs coin can now be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000648 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Blockzero Labs has traded up 21.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.90 or 0.00057384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $424.21 or 0.00787784 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00009537 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00027206 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.43 or 0.00065789 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00030449 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003931 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Blockzero Labs Coin Profile

Blockzero Labs is a coin. Blockzero Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,008,737 coins. Blockzero Labs’ official Twitter account is @xio_network

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Blockzero Labs

