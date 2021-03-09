Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) will post $0.29 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Bloomin’ Brands’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the lowest is $0.10. Bloomin’ Brands posted earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 107.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will report full year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $1.29. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Bloomin’ Brands.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative return on equity of 39.30% and a negative net margin of 3.45%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BLMN shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $27.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.44.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $3,919,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 662,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,303,390.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 31.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,333,674 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,635,000 after purchasing an additional 560,545 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 62.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 14,675 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 14.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 469,856 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,176,000 after purchasing an additional 58,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 2.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 207,648 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,081 shares during the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BLMN opened at $27.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.46 and a 200-day moving average of $18.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.86 and a beta of 1.97. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12-month low of $4.54 and a 12-month high of $27.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

