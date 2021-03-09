Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY) Shares Gap Up to $260.00

Bloomsbury Publishing plc (LON:BMY) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 260 ($3.40), but opened at GBX 273 ($3.57). Bloomsbury Publishing shares last traded at GBX 272.85 ($3.56), with a volume of 63,554 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 283.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 251.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.55, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of £225.22 million and a PE ratio of 17.48.

About Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY)

Bloomsbury Publishing plc publishes books and other media for general readers, children, students, researchers, and professionals worldwide. The company offers books and digital resources to international research community and higher education students; online law, accounting, and tax services for the United Kingdom and Eire professionals; and consultancy and publishing services for corporations and institutions.

