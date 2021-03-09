Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Reaches Market Capitalization of $138.70 Million (BLCT)

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (CURRENCY:BLCT) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has a total market cap of $138.70 million and approximately $181,024.00 worth of Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. One Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket token can now be purchased for about $3.65 or 0.00006731 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,000,000 tokens. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s official website is bloomzed.io . The official message board for Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket is medium.com/@bloomzed

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket using one of the exchanges listed above.

