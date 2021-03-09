Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) Trading Up 5.7%

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) shares were up 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.50 and last traded at $7.38. Approximately 645,909 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 895,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.98.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on APRN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blue Apron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Blue Apron from $5.60 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of -3.23.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.06). Blue Apron had a negative net margin of 12.78% and a negative return on equity of 91.24%. The company had revenue of $115.46 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. will post -3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matthew B. Salzberg sold 86,300 shares of Blue Apron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $887,164.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,490.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew B. Salzberg sold 13,700 shares of Blue Apron stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $137,822.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,205.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Blue Apron by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 5,220 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Blue Apron by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 34,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 9,890 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Blue Apron in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Blue Apron in the 4th quarter valued at $1,169,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Blue Apron in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.38% of the company’s stock.

About Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN)

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes, and fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and supplies poultry, beef, and lamb.

