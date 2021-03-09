Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Hits New 1-Year High at $28.74

Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.74 and last traded at $28.64, with a volume of 4772 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.08.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

The company has a market cap of $771.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.69 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.36.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06). Blue Bird had a negative return on equity of 32.50% and a net margin of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $130.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blue Bird Co. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 183,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blue Bird by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 303,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,691,000 after buying an additional 106,715 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Blue Bird by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 16,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 5,167 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Blue Bird by 144.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 37,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 22,143 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Blue Bird by 10,174.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 74,270 shares during the period. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD)

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses.

