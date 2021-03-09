Blue Prism Group (OTCMKTS:BPRMF) Trading Down 1.2%

Blue Prism Group plc (OTCMKTS:BPRMF) traded down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.45 and last traded at $17.45. 31,609 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the average session volume of 19,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.66.

Separately, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Blue Prism Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.49.

Blue Prism Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the licensing of robotic process automation software for enterprise-scale organizations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital workforce platform; intelligent automation skills; blue prism digital exchange; process discovery tools; and blue prism Software-as-a-Service products.

