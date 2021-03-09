Bluejay Mining (LON:JAY) Shares Gap Down to $10.10

Bluejay Mining plc (LON:JAY)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.10 ($0.13), but opened at GBX 9.58 ($0.13). Bluejay Mining shares last traded at GBX 10.49 ($0.14), with a volume of 953,005 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £101.92 million and a PE ratio of -33.67. The company has a current ratio of 33.03, a quick ratio of 30.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 10.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 10.15.

In other Bluejay Mining news, insider Roderick McIllree sold 20,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 15 ($0.20), for a total value of £3,000,000 ($3,919,519.21).

Bluejay Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals in the United Kingdom, Greenland, and Finland. The company explores for ilmenite, copper, cobalt, zinc, nickel, gold, lead, titanium, and silver deposits, as well as PGM metals. Its flagship project is the Dundas ilmenite project located in Greenland.

