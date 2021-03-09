Bluzelle (BLZ) Price Up 72.8% Over Last Week

Bluzelle (CURRENCY:BLZ) traded up 20.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. In the last seven days, Bluzelle has traded up 72.8% against the US dollar. One Bluzelle token can now be bought for $0.31 or 0.00000580 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bluzelle has a total market capitalization of $86.12 million and approximately $27.49 million worth of Bluzelle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bluzelle alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.22 or 0.00057604 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $428.22 or 0.00790090 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00009288 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00026404 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.06 or 0.00064684 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00029821 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003866 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Bluzelle Token Profile

Bluzelle (BLZ) is a token. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Bluzelle’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 273,777,443 tokens. The Reddit community for Bluzelle is /r/Bluzelle and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bluzelle is bluzelle.com . Bluzelle’s official Twitter account is @BluzelleHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bluzelle is an Ethereum-based database service for dApps. Bluzelle's protocol allows renting individuals' computer storage space to earn tokens while dApp developers use tokens to have their dApp's data stored and managed. “

Buying and Selling Bluzelle

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bluzelle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bluzelle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bluzelle using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bluzelle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bluzelle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.