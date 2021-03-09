BMO Capital Markets Initiates Coverage on Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX)

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 126.24% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Barclays began coverage on shares of Decibel Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBTX opened at $13.26 on Tuesday. Decibel Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.75 and a 1 year high of $24.39.

In other news, Director Plc Glaxosmithkline purchased 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L purchased 575,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $10,350,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

About Decibel Therapeutics

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments for hearing and balance disorders. Its product candidates and programs focuses on three areas, such as Gene Therapies for Congenital, Monogenic Hearing Loss designed to restore functional cells within the cochlea to address hearing disorders caused by single gene mutations; Gene Therapies for Hair Cell Regeneration designed to replace lost hair cells within the inner ear to address acquired hearing loss and balance disorders; and Otoprotection Therapeutic in clinical development to prevent hearing loss in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy with cisplatin.

