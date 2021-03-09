BMO Capital Markets Raises Recipe Unlimited (OTCMKTS:RCPUF) Price Target to $17.50

Recipe Unlimited (OTCMKTS:RCPUF) had its price objective raised by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $13.00 to $17.50 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.86% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Scotiabank increased their target price on Recipe Unlimited from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of RCPUF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.60. 100 shares of the company were exchanged.

Recipe Unlimited Corporation operates and franchises restaurants brands. The company operates through four segments: Corporate Restaurants, Franchise Restaurants, Retail and Catering, and Central Operations. It operates and/or franchises restaurants under the Harvey's, Swiss Chalet, Kelsey's, East Side Mario's, Montana's, Milestones, Prime Pubs, Casey's, Bier Markt, Landing, New York Fries, St-Hubert, Original Joe's, State & Main, Elephant & Castle, The Burger's Priest, The Pickle Barrel restaurants, 1909 Taverne Moderne, The Keg, Fresh, Rose Reisman Catering, and Marigolds & Onions brand names.

