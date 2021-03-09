BMO Capital Markets Raises Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Price Target to $0.75

Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $0.45 to $0.75 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 37.09% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Surge Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Surge Energy in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Surge Energy from $0.40 to $0.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.50.

Shares of Surge Energy stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.55. 844,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,700. Surge Energy has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.23.

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

