BMO Capital Markets Raises Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Price Target to $0.75

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $0.45 to $0.75 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 37.09% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Surge Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Surge Energy in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Surge Energy from $0.40 to $0.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.50.

Shares of Surge Energy stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.55. 844,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,700. Surge Energy has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.23.

About Surge Energy

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

Featured Article: What causes a yield curve to invert?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF)

Receive News & Ratings for Surge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.