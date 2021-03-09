BNP Paribas Downgrades HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) to Underperform

HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) was downgraded by research analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HelloFresh from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded HelloFresh from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS HLFFF traded down $6.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $64.94. 2,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,889. HelloFresh has a 1-year low of $18.65 and a 1-year high of $92.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.16.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as seasonal meal-kits, including a Christmas and Thanksgiving boxes; and wines and snacks. It also sells meal-kits through the retail supermarket channel, as well as vending machines.

