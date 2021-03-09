Bob’s Repair (BOB) Tops 1-Day Volume of $5,900.00

Bob’s Repair (CURRENCY:BOB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 9th. Bob’s Repair has a total market cap of $498,119.13 and approximately $5,900.00 worth of Bob’s Repair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bob’s Repair has traded 22.2% higher against the dollar. One Bob’s Repair token can now be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bob’s Repair Token Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “Bob's Repair is a repair services marketplace that works as an intermediary between the customer and the repair service provider, allowing the former to make a choice based on a rating system that tells how much the worker charged for a previous similar service. On the other hand, the service provider can advertise himself as an available repair worker with no costs at Bob's Repair. The BOB token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency used to perform payments when contracting a repair service on Bob's Repair. The official Bob's Repair ticker is “BOB” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BOBS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

