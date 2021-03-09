Boingo Wireless’ (WIFI) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Craig Hallum

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $14.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $18.00. Craig Hallum’s price target indicates a potential downside of 0.50% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on WIFI. Lake Street Capital lowered Boingo Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities lowered Boingo Wireless from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boingo Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.86.
Shares of WIFI stock opened at $14.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Boingo Wireless has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $15.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $629.18 million, a P/E ratio of -40.20 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.11.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Boingo Wireless by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Boingo Wireless in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Boingo Wireless in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in Boingo Wireless in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Boingo Wireless in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.
Boingo Wireless Company Profile
Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. It offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.
