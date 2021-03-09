Boingo Wireless’ (WIFI) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Craig Hallum

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $14.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $18.00. Craig Hallum’s price target indicates a potential downside of 0.50% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on WIFI. Lake Street Capital lowered Boingo Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities lowered Boingo Wireless from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boingo Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.86.

Shares of WIFI stock opened at $14.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Boingo Wireless has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $15.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $629.18 million, a P/E ratio of -40.20 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.11.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Boingo Wireless had a negative return on equity of 17.43% and a negative net margin of 6.40%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boingo Wireless will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Boingo Wireless by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Boingo Wireless in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Boingo Wireless in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in Boingo Wireless in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Boingo Wireless in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Boingo Wireless Company Profile

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. It offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

