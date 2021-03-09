BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) PT Raised to $92.00 at Truist

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) had its price objective upped by Truist from $83.00 to $92.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price target suggests a potential downside of 3.30% from the company’s current price.

BOKF has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet raised shares of BOK Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.14.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

Shares of BOKF stock traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $95.14. The stock had a trading volume of 11,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,379. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. BOK Financial has a 12 month low of $34.57 and a 12 month high of $94.49.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.29. BOK Financial had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 7.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BOK Financial will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOKF. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of BOK Financial by 196.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,677,000 after purchasing an additional 60,149 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the third quarter worth about $1,042,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in BOK Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $880,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in BOK Financial by 76.3% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 8,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 3,592 shares during the last quarter. 41.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.