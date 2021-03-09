Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 23.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on BOLT. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of BOLT stock traded up $2.29 on Monday, hitting $32.32. 1,232 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,858. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $22.63 and a 52 week high of $35.88.

In other Bolt Biotherapeutics news, Director Edgar Engleman bought 200,000 shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. Also, major shareholder Vivo Capital Fund Viii, L.P. bought 350,000 shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 552,700 shares of company stock worth $11,054,000.

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company develops BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors.

