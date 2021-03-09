Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 40.14% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics stock traded up $2.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.11. 1,024 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,858. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $22.63 and a 52 week high of $35.88.

In related news, Director Edgar Engleman acquired 200,000 shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $4,000,000.00. Also, CEO Randall C. Schatzman bought 1,500 shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 552,700 shares of company stock valued at $11,054,000 over the last 90 days.

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company develops BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors.

