BOMB (BOMB) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $193,329.00

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 9th. One BOMB coin can currently be purchased for about $0.74 or 0.00001329 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, BOMB has traded down 19% against the dollar. BOMB has a total market capitalization of $672,507.12 and approximately $193,329.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55,516.19 or 1.00026699 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00037236 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00012276 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.12 or 0.00086700 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000853 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003863 BTC.

About BOMB

BOMB (BOMB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 912,606 coins and its circulating supply is 911,818 coins. BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

Buying and Selling BOMB

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

