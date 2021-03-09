Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) PT Raised to C$0.85

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its price objective upped by research analysts at ATB Capital from C$0.60 to C$0.85 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Vertical Research raised their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.60 to C$0.70 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$0.85 to C$1.25 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.65 to C$0.80 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$0.60 to C$1.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.55 to C$0.60 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$0.82.

Get Bombardier Inc. Class B alerts:

Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$0.70. 3,275,638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,745,068. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 52-week low of C$0.26 and a 52-week high of C$0.95. The stock has a market cap of C$1.69 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.64 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.46.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

See Also: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.