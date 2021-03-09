Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Shares Gap Down to $8.47

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at C$8.47, but opened at C$0.71. Bombardier, Inc. Class B shares last traded at C$0.71, with a volume of 805,825 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen downgraded Bombardier, Inc. Class B to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$0.60 to C$1.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. CIBC dropped their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B to C$0.45 and set an “underpeform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.65 to C$0.80 in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.55 to C$0.60 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$0.82.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.46. The company has a market cap of C$1.69 billion and a PE ratio of -1.92.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

