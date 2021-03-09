Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) PT Raised to $0.80 at Desjardins

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Desjardins from $0.55 to $0.80 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 49.00% from the company’s current price.

BDRBF has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bombardier in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Bombardier from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Bombardier from $0.75 to $0.65 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Cowen downgraded shares of Bombardier from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Bombardier from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.60.

Shares of BDRBF traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.54. The company had a trading volume of 10,078,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,145,523. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.35. Bombardier has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $0.71.

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.14).

About Bombardier

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation and Transportation. The Aviation segment designs, manufactures, and markets business jets; designs and manufactures a portfolio of commercial aircraft in the 50- to 100-seat categories, including the CRJ550, CRJ700, CRJ900, and CRJ1000 regional jets; designs, develops, and manufactures aircraft structural components, such as engine nacelles, fuselages, and wings; and provides aftermarket component repair, overhaul, and other engineering services.

