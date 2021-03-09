Bonded Finance (BOND) Price Tops $0.0348 on Exchanges

Bonded Finance (CURRENCY:BOND) traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 9th. Bonded Finance has a market capitalization of $13.39 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of Bonded Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bonded Finance token can currently be purchased for about $0.0348 or 0.00000065 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Bonded Finance has traded up 65.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $280.42 or 0.00522490 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.53 or 0.00069929 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000869 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.51 or 0.00060570 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.79 or 0.00076005 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $282.68 or 0.00526711 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.38 or 0.00077099 BTC.

Bonded Finance Profile

Bonded Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 384,149,391 tokens. Bonded Finance’s official website is bonded.finance/#firstsec

