Boosted Finance (BOOST) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $169,800.00

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. In the last seven days, Boosted Finance has traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Boosted Finance has a market capitalization of $3.64 million and approximately $169,800.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Boosted Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $60.74 or 0.00112047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $276.69 or 0.00510442 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.86 or 0.00069836 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.64 or 0.00056526 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.13 or 0.00077720 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $284.87 or 0.00525539 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.68 or 0.00076894 BTC.

About Boosted Finance

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,853 tokens. The official website for Boosted Finance is boosted.finance . Boosted Finance’s official message board is github.com/Boosted-Finance

Buying and Selling Boosted Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boosted Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Boosted Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

