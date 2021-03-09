BoringDAO (BOR) Price Tops $578.24 on Exchanges

BoringDAO (CURRENCY:BOR) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 9th. One BoringDAO token can now be bought for about $578.24 or 0.01078696 BTC on popular exchanges. BoringDAO has a market capitalization of $47.33 million and $4.79 million worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BoringDAO has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $277.74 or 0.00518107 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.19 or 0.00069385 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000867 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.53 or 0.00058820 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.65 or 0.00075839 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.46 or 0.00077337 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $274.24 or 0.00511595 BTC.

BoringDAO Profile

BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,856 tokens. BoringDAO’s official message board is boringdao-defi.medium.com . The official website for BoringDAO is www.boringdao.com

BoringDAO Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoringDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BoringDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BoringDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

