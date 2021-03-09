Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) CFO Richard Douglas Booth Sells 4,865 Shares

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) CFO Richard Douglas Booth sold 4,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $218,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,355,955. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Richard Douglas Booth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 2nd, Richard Douglas Booth sold 643 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $31,654.89.

On Tuesday, January 12th, Richard Douglas Booth sold 658 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.67, for a total transaction of $35,314.86.

EPAY stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.78. 203,453 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,408. Bottomline Technologies has a 52 week low of $27.82 and a 52 week high of $55.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -262.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.29.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 1.67% and a positive return on equity of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $116.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 109.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bottomline Technologies (de)

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

