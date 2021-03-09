Bottos (BTO) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $131,183.00

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. During the last week, Bottos has traded up 7.9% against the dollar. Bottos has a total market capitalization of $1.58 million and $131,183.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bottos token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.42 or 0.00057361 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $438.93 or 0.00801358 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00009842 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00027054 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.26 or 0.00068028 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00031543 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003912 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Bottos Token Profile

Bottos is a token. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 tokens. Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bottos is medium.com/bottos . Bottos’ official website is www.bottos.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bottos is an Ethereum-based AI data sharing network. BTO is an ERC20 token powering Bottos' network. “

Buying and Selling Bottos

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using U.S. dollars.

