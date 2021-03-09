BoutsPro Price Tops $0.0010 on Major Exchanges (BOUTS)

BoutsPro (CURRENCY:BOUTS) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 9th. One BoutsPro token can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. BoutsPro has a total market capitalization of $73,129.63 and approximately $36,675.00 worth of BoutsPro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BoutsPro has traded 13.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.03 or 0.00057221 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $428.30 or 0.00789780 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00009748 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00027507 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.32 or 0.00066979 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00031137 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003933 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001846 BTC.

About BoutsPro

BoutsPro (CRYPTO:BOUTS) is a token. BoutsPro’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,615,188 tokens. The Reddit community for BoutsPro is /r/bouts_pro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BoutsPro’s official Twitter account is @boutspro and its Facebook page is accessible here . BoutsPro’s official website is www.bouts.pro

BoutsPro Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoutsPro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BoutsPro should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BoutsPro using one of the exchanges listed above.

