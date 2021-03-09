BOX (NYSE:BOX) Trading 12.7% Higher

Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) were up 12.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.42 and last traded at $21.27. Approximately 7,049,302 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 131% from the average daily volume of 3,055,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.87.

BOX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of BOX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson lowered BOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 25th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on BOX in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.43.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -47.27 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.33 and its 200-day moving average is $17.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $198.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.59 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 124.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $823,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,120,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,499,147.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Levie sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total value of $961,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,668,566 shares in the company, valued at $51,289,838.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of BOX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in BOX during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BOX in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BOX during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in BOX by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,820 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

