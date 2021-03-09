BOX Token (BOX) Price Hits $0.0183 on Top Exchanges

BOX Token (CURRENCY:BOX) traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. During the last week, BOX Token has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. BOX Token has a total market cap of $1.83 million and $6.00 worth of BOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOX Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0183 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00009978 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $261.30 or 0.00483886 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000049 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded 150% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001389 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded up 54.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BOX Token Profile

BOX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 16th, 2018. BOX Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,776,753 tokens. BOX Token’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BOX Token is /r/boxla888 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BOX Token is medium.com/@boxla888 . The official website for BOX Token is box.la

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

Buying and Selling BOX Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOX Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

