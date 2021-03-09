Boxer Capital, Llc Sells 400,005 Shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Stock

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc sold 400,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.15, for a total transaction of $72,460,905.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mirati Therapeutics stock traded up $4.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $195.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,841. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $203.49 and its 200 day moving average is $199.03. The company has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of -25.37 and a beta of 1.64. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.01 and a 52-week high of $249.42.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by $0.15. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRTX. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,535,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $996,067,000 after purchasing an additional 192,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,280,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $940,151,000 after purchasing an additional 869,526 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,435,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $570,477,000 after purchasing an additional 664,525 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,559,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $342,510,000 after purchasing an additional 248,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 92.2% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 760,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,953,000 after purchasing an additional 364,634 shares in the last quarter. 94.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRTX. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $257.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Mirati Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.57.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

