Bradley J. Peterson Sells 1,000 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Stock

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.58, for a total value of $144,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Bradley J. Peterson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Bradley J. Peterson sold 6,773 shares of Nasdaq stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total value of $961,359.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ traded up $1.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $146.65. 1,112,908 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 949,988. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.66 and a fifty-two week high of $149.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.60.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.15. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $788.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.20%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NDAQ. Citigroup raised their target price on Nasdaq from $144.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Nasdaq from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Nasdaq from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group upgraded Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Nasdaq from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.03.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 152.4% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

