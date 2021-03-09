Brady (NYSE:BRC) Sets New 52-Week High at $56.28

Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $56.28 and last traded at $55.42, with a volume of 1988 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.96.

BRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Brady in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.20.

The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.63.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). Brady had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 13.80%. Research analysts anticipate that Brady Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.71%.

In related news, VP Bentley Curran sold 7,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.85, for a total transaction of $388,420.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,353.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 21,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total transaction of $1,190,003.52. In the last three months, insiders sold 81,629 shares of company stock valued at $4,336,256. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Brady by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Brady in the fourth quarter worth $45,466,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Brady by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Brady by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,342,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,731,000 after purchasing an additional 137,791 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brady by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 239,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,638,000 after purchasing an additional 36,230 shares during the period. 74.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brady Company Profile (NYSE:BRC)

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection and work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

