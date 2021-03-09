Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) CFO Deric S. Eubanks Sells 75,000 Shares

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) CFO Deric S. Eubanks sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $517,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,272.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:BHR traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $6.95. 440,271 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,233. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.99. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $1.14 and a 52 week high of $7.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.97 million, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.54). Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 19.42% and a negative return on equity of 17.78%. Sell-side analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.83.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 213.9% during the fourth quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 338,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 230,610 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 321,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 293,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $1,153,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 111.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 142,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 74,935 shares during the period. 29.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

