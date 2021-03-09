Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) CFO Deric S. Eubanks Sells 75,000 Shares

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) CFO Deric S. Eubanks sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $517,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,272.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:BHR traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $6.95. 440,271 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,233. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.99. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $1.14 and a 52 week high of $7.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.97 million, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02.
Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.54). Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 19.42% and a negative return on equity of 17.78%. Sell-side analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 213.9% during the fourth quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 338,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 230,610 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 321,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 293,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $1,153,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 111.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 142,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 74,935 shares during the period. 29.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Braemar Hotels & Resorts
Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).
