Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $64.34 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) will report sales of $64.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $52.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $82.00 million. Braemar Hotels & Resorts posted sales of $117.52 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will report full-year sales of $329.89 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $294.27 million to $368.16 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $444.70 million, with estimates ranging from $407.60 million to $504.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Braemar Hotels & Resorts.

Get Braemar Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.54). Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 19.42%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. B. Riley increased their target price on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.83.

In other Braemar Hotels & Resorts news, CEO Richard J. Stockton sold 213,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total value of $1,414,071.72. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 111.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 142,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 74,935 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 67,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 32,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 213.9% during the fourth quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 338,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 230,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

BHR opened at $6.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $256.44 million, a P/E ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 3.05. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $1.14 and a 52-week high of $7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.77 and its 200-day moving average is $3.96.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

Read More: What is the 52-week high/low?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Braemar Hotels & Resorts (BHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.