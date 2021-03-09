Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Buys 1,701 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,045 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.7% in the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 128,077 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $46,661,000 after buying an additional 5,746 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 24,406 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 13.6% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Broadcom by 33.1% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,420 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,216,000. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.77, for a total transaction of $247,388.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.43, for a total value of $33,002,343.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,798 shares of company stock worth $76,345,405 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $12.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $437.41. 81,476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,779,866. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.67 and a 1 year high of $495.14. The firm has a market cap of $178.55 billion, a PE ratio of 70.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $468.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $404.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Broadcom from $521.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $451.41.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

