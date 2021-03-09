Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Buys 221 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Booking were worth $7,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. ING Groep NV boosted its position in shares of Booking by 184.7% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 2,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Booking by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booking by 614.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Booking by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 17,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,354,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

BKNG traded up $59.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2,366.78. The stock had a trading volume of 20,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,142. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,153.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,978.40. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,107.29 and a 52 week high of $2,450.26.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $23.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BKNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Booking from $1,709.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,258.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 15th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,169.55.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

