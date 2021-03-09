Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Buys 5,480 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,480 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc owned 0.14% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $6,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 2.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 103,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 142.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 632,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,033,000 after buying an additional 372,059 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 160.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 464,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,228,000 after buying an additional 286,397 shares during the period. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 34,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on MSM. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MSC Industrial Direct currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.29.

In other news, Director Mitchell Jacobson acquired 67,796 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.04 per share, for a total transaction of $5,290,799.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 67,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,290,799.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 871 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $71,108.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 52,405 shares of company stock valued at $4,415,854 over the last quarter. Insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSM stock traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $86.67. 4,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,605. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.93 and a 1 year high of $89.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.56.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $771.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.54 million. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM).

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.