Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Buys 6,487 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,921 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,487 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for about 1.2% of Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Oracle were worth $13,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth $31,000. 47.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total transaction of $1,522,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,276,795.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $13,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 309,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,127,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 325,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,685,750 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ORCL. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Oracle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Barclays upgraded Oracle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Oracle in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.74.

NYSE ORCL traded up $1.00 on Monday, hitting $70.97. 1,017,718 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,708,649. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.23. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $39.71 and a 12 month high of $71.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

