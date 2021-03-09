Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Cuts Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc decreased its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,530 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Ball were worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ball in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Ball by 358.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ball in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Ball in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Ball by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Ball news, VP Jeff A. Knobel sold 24,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total value of $2,333,816.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 94,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total transaction of $8,905,790.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLL traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $83.62. The company had a trading volume of 522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,768,784. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.07. Ball Co. has a 1-year low of $51.26 and a 1-year high of $102.76. The company has a market cap of $27.42 billion, a PE ratio of 53.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.39 and a 200-day moving average of $89.05.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Ball had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

Several research firms have commented on BLL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Ball from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Ball from $104.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ball from $104.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ball from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ball presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.47.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

