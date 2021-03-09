Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc cut its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,085 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 716 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Group comprises about 1.2% of Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $13,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 378,445 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,294,000 after purchasing an additional 101,141 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 67,048 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,150,000 after buying an additional 6,215 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 23,597 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 117.9% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 22,915 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TROW shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.33.

In other news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total value of $1,212,084.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 336,256 shares in the company, valued at $50,317,347.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 2,043 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total value of $304,550.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 332,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,529,401.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:TROW traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $174.56. The stock had a trading volume of 16,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,286. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.56. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.51 and a twelve month high of $175.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.61%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

