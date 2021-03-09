Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Grows Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,023 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,198 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Exelon were worth $6,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Exelon by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 189,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,010,000 after purchasing an additional 18,527 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Exelon by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,161,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,257,773,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964,983 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Exelon by 108.5% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 103,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,357,000 after acquiring an additional 53,700 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Exelon by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

Exelon stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.46. 222,451 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,039,430. The company has a market cap of $39.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.28 and a fifty-two week high of $46.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Exelon had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.52%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Exelon from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Exelon has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.17.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

